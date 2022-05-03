Tokyo reported 3,357 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down 1,691 from a week before, while new fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled four.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 3,891.3, down 27.2% from a week earlier. The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one from Monday to 11.
Nationwide, 19,353 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday — the country’s first daily count below 20,000 since Jan. 13.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across Japan fell by one from Sunday to 164. Thirty new deaths were reported.
A panel of experts set up by the Japanese government will start discussions shortly to review its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight-member panel is expected to compile a report as early as June. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to use the outcome of the review to make improvements.
The government’s COVID-19 response is currently handled by the Cabinet Secretariat and the health ministry. In addition, there is a cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations.
