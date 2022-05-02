Tokyo reported 2,403 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down 738 from a week before, as a downtrend continues in the capital and other big cities.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 4,132.9, down 23.7% from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one from Sunday to 10, while three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 26,960 new COVID-19 cases, down some 11,600 from a week before. There were 34 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by six from Saturday to 165.

Over the past week, Japan reported 242,135 new COVID-19 cases, down by 43,534 from the preceding week. The country’s cumulative coronavirus cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 7,911,078 as of 10 a.m. Monday. Japan’s cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 296 from a week before to 29,618.