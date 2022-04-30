Japan may tighten oversight of its tour boat industry after a vessel sank off Hokkaido, killing at least 14 people on board, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported, citing an unidentified government official.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is considering introducing tougher penalties, such as banning companies from operating sightseeing boats, if it finds problems in safety management, the report said Saturday.
A 19-ton vessel carrying 26 people went missing last Saturday off the Shiretoko Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido. The Japan Coast Guard said Friday that it had found the vessel on the seabed about 120 meters deep off the peninsula, but poor visibility prevented it from confirming if there were any people inside, according to the report.
Katsurada Seiichi, president of a local sightseeing company that operated the boat, apologized for the accident on Wednesday.
