Japan is planning to use flying cars to transport attendees at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

The vehicles will carry visitors between the artificial island of Yumeshima, which will host the Osaka Expo, and nearby locations such as Kansai International Airport and Kobe Airport.

The goal is to offer beautiful views of the Kansai area and the Seto Inland Sea as well as spur interest in the use of flying cars across Japan.

Flying cars, halfway between a drone and a helicopter, are capable of taking off and landing vertically and are electrically powered.

Developers mainly in Japan, the United States and European countries are creating vehicles that can seat around two to five people.

Pilots are expected to control flying cars, at least in the initial stages following their introduction. Fares are likely to be lower than those of helicopters.

The central government established a public-private council for the popularization of flying cars in 2018, which is considering safety standards for vehicles and skill certifications for pilots.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines have expressed interest in operating flying cars for the Osaka Expo.

In addition to shuttling visitors between Yumeshima and nearby airports, there are also proposals for linking the expo venue to Osaka’s city center and coastal areas, as well as for conducting pleasure flights.

A special port for flying cars is expected to be set up to the west of the expo venue on Yumeshima that will be capable of handling around 20 takeoffs and landings per hour.

Flying cars will also be displayed in the venue, giving many visitors an opportunity to become familiar with such vehicles.

“We hope to utilize (flying cars) for a wide variety of purposes, such as to transport patients to hospitals and carry goods to outlying islands and mountainous areas, in addition to tourism purposes,” a senior industry ministry official said.