Tokyo reported 3,893 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,503 from a week before.

The seven-day average stood at 4,835.9, compared with 5,709.1 a week earlier. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria dropped by one from the previous day to 12. Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

Daily cases in Tokyo have been on a downward trend in recent weeks, but as the Golden Week holiday season began on Friday — with no restriction measures in place for the first time in three years — many people are expected to travel and have meet with friends or family.

Some experts and policymakers have expressed concerns that the holiday period could cause a resurgence in infections. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has asked the public to maintain basic preventive practices, such as wearing masks and washing hands.

On Thursday, Japan reported a total of 41,756 new cases, down some 5,300 from a week earlier. New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 39, including four in Tokyo. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by nine from Wednesday to 174.