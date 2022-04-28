Transport minister Tetsuo Saito on Thursday criticized a tour boat operator in Hokkaido that was involved in a fatal accident for having repeatedly sailed even on days when bad weather was forecast.

Seiichi Katsurada, president of Shiretoko Yuransen, said at a news conference Wednesday that he allowed the boat to depart on the condition that the captain of the vessel would turn back if the seas got rough, admitting that the tours were conducted that way “for many years.”

Saito responded to the president’s remarks at a news conference Thursday, saying, “It’s impossible to have such conditions (for operating a boat).”

“I believe (Katsurada) lacked a sense of ownership and responsibility,” Saito said, criticizing the president’s inadequate response to the families of the passengers.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism intends to set up a special team to investigate the company’s tour operations, including whether there were deficiencies.

The 19-ton Kazu I went missing Saturday and eleven fatalities had been confirmed as of Thursday, with all suspected to have drowned, according to investigators. Search operations involving aircraft and vessels are continuing for the 15 people who remain unaccounted for.

A high wave warning was issued in the town of Shari 20 minutes before the vessel departed at 10:00 a.m.

The Japan Coast Guard is investigating the incident with the possibility of building a case against the boat’s operator on charges of professional negligence resulting in death as well as of endangering traffic.

The search has expanded to the east of the area from which the boast issued its first rescue call, with a survey vessel to explore the seabed set to arrive.

Before contact was lost, the vessel, crewed by 54-year-old captain Noriyuki Toyoda and a deckhand, told the operator at around 2 p.m. that it was listing 30 degrees, according to the coast guard.

Meanwhile, Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki visited the town of Shari on Thursday to meet with family members of passengers, and promised to do all he can to support them.

The boat left port in Shari to cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula, designated a World Natural Heritage site in 2005 and home to many rare species of animals and plants.

The incident occurred ahead of Japan’s Golden Week holidays through early May. The Kazu I was the first tourist boat operating in the area this season.