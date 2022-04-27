Tokyo confirmed 6,052 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 724 from a week before, as the seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,239, down 15% from a week earlier.

The capital also confirmed six deaths linked to the virus.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria remained unchanged from Tuesday at 15.

Also Wednesday, the health ministry adopted a plan to limit eligibility for for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those who age 60 or over, as well as those age 18 or older with underlying conditions.

The fourth shots, part of a publicly funded emergency vaccination program, are aimed at preventing people from developing severe symptoms.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 40,500 new infections nationwide, while new COVID-19 fatalities stood at 65, including 12 in the western prefecture of Osaka. The number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by nine from Monday to 200, according to the health ministry.

The southwestern prefectures of Oita and Kagoshima reported record-high daily COVID-19 tallies.