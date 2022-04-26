A government panel stressed the need Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure fair competition in the smartphone operating system market, possibly by enacting new regulations.

The government’s council on digital market competition pointed out in an interim report that the smartphone OS market has been dominated by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google LLC, and that unilateral rule changes by them may cause serious damage to app providers and other businesses.

The smartphone OS market is currently made up by Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, leaving users with virtually no choice but to use the U.S. technology giants’ app stores and internet browsers.

The council said that the government will consider ways to prohibit acts that could have a negative impact on competition, without being bound by limits under current regulations.

Possible regulatory options will include ensuring thorough disclosure of information on operating systems and other rule changes by tech giants, the report said.

The report said that it is also possible that regulators will block such changes that could have a serious impact on businesses.

The development of a smartphone OS comes with enormous costs, making market entry difficult for newcomers. In addition, Apple and Google have the right to determine rules governing app developers.

“It’s important to ensure innovation by various entities and provide consumers with opportunities to choose options,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who chairs the council, told its members.

