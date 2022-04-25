A Japanese woman certified the world’s oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials said Monday.

Kane Tanaka, who died on April 19, was born Jan. 2, 1903, in the city of Fukuoka, the same year the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

She was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person in March 2019, at the age of 116. She became the oldest person ever on record in Japan after turning 117 years, 261 days old in September 2020.

Tanaka, whose life spanned several Japanese imperial eras — Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa — was in relatively good health until recently and lived at a nursing home, where she enjoyed board games, solving math problems, soda and chocolate.

In her younger years, Tanaka ran various businesses including a noodle shop and a rice cake store. She married Hideo Tanaka a century ago in 1922, giving birth to four children and adopting a fifth.

She had planned to use a wheelchair to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the global COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from doing so.

When the Guinness World Records recognized her as the oldest person alive, she was asked what moment she was the most happy in life. Her answer: “Now.”

Her daily routine was described at the time as including a 6 a.m. wake-up, and afternoons spent studying mathematics and practicing calligraphy.

“One of Kane’s favorite pastimes is a game of Othello and she’s become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff,” Guinness said.

Fukuoka Gov. Seitaro Hattori hailed Tanaka’s life.

“I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year’s Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favorite soda and chocolate,” he said in a statement Monday.

“I am extremely saddened by the news.”

Japan has the world’s most elderly population, according to World Bank data, with around 28% aged 65 or over.

The oldest-ever living person verified by Guinness was Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died aged 122 years and 164 days in 1997.