A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.

The child was found by a patrol vessel about 15 kilometers east of a lighthouse at Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site at around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the regional coast guard headquarters.

The First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in Otaru, Hokkaido, and the Self-Defense Forces were continuing to the search for the remaining 15 people using patrol vessels and aircraft.

The 19-ton sightseeing boat Kazu I, which went missing after reporting it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, is highly likely to have sunk in the frigid waters amid high waves.

The 24 passengers aboard ranged in age from under 10 into their 70s and included two children, according to the coast guard and transport ministry.

Nine of the 10 confirmed dead on Sunday were found in the waters or on nearby rocks around 10 km from where the boat issued its first rescue call. Of the 10, seven were men and three were women, according to the coast guard.

A fishing vessel leaves the port in Utoro, Hokkaido, to search for the Kazu I on Monday morning. | KYODO

The passengers were made up of 13 families hailing from the prefectures of Hokkaido, Fukushima, Chiba, Tokyo, Gifu, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Fukuoka, according to authorities.

The boat left port in the town of Shari at around 10 a.m. Saturday to cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula. All passengers and crew were believed to be wearing life jackets.

The vessel, crewed by a 54-year-old captain and a 27-year-old deckhand, told its operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, it was tilting 30 degrees at around 2 p.m. before losing contact, the coast guard said.

The president of the operator apologized to a few dozen people believed to be family members of the passengers Sunday, the mayor of Shari said.

The incident occurred while the Kazu I was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula around 27 km northeast of the boat’s home port.

Water temperatures in the area have been around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in recent days, and high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

“Just a few minutes in that sort of water would start clouding your consciousness,” an official with the cooperative said.

The Kazu I was the first tourist boat to operate in the area this season. With wind and high surf advisories issued in the area on Saturday, a captain of another tourist boat operator said he advised the Kazu I crew not to leave port.

A local inn operator said the crew “could have decided to come back. They might have tried too hard because it’s tourism season.”

Japan will soon enter the Golden Week holidays through early May, but local tourist boat companies said they have decided not to operate during the holidays due to the accident.

Fishing vessels search for the Kazu 1 off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on Monday morning. | KYODO

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Kazu I collided with a floating object in May last year, injuring three passengers.

The boat also ran aground in June in shallow water shortly after leaving port, leading the coast guard to refer the captain, Noriyuki Toyoda, to prosecutors.

The ministry started an on-site inspection of the operator of the boat, while the Japan Transport Safety Board sent officials to a local coast guard office to investigate the incident.

Toyoda worked as an operator of an amphibious vehicle before moving to Shiretoko about two years ago, residents who know him said. While they say he was a hard worker, some were worried about his inexperience.

“I heard he worked at a lake or something” but he does not have the necessary knowhow to operate on the sea, one fisherman said. One captain after another left the company recently and Toyoda was swamped with work, according to an employee in the local tourism industry.

Akira Soyama, the deckhand, only started working at the company from this year, a former colleague said.

Yoshihiko Yamada, a professor at Tokai University’s School of Marine Science and Technology, said, “They should not have left port. It was a human-made disaster.”

“Is the captain a professional? On what grounds did the company give a green light to operate? I have many questions,” he said. “They should have had the courage to stop.”

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.