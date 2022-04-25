The father of a male passenger on a sightseeing boat that went missing off Hokkaido expressed sorrow and anger on Monday over the incident as he visited the port where the ship departed and awaited news of his son’s fate.

Tsuyoshi Suzuki, whose son Tomoya remains missing along with his girlfriend, said Tomoya had surprised his girlfriend with a trip to Shiretoko to celebrate her birthday and had taken an engagement ring with him.

Before boarding the boat, Kazu I, at Utoro port in the town of Shari, located on the Shiretoko Peninsula, the son sent to his father’s mobile phone a video of roughly 10 seconds saying that he and his girlfriend were about to go on a sightseeing boat trip. They have not been in contact since then.

After the accident, the father heard from another person that his son had been planning on proposing to his girlfriend aboard the ship.

The boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members. A total of 11 people, including a child, have been confirmed dead.

“It’s truly inexcusable,” the father said of the tragedy, on what was supposed to be a day of celebration, as he broke into tears.

Family members of the missing passengers on Kazu I gather to attend a briefing session in Shari, Hokkaido, on Monday. | KYODO

Already bracing himself for the worst, Suzuki said he hopes that at the very least, Tomoya and his girlfriend will be found together. Suzuki said he was angry about the lack of information regarding the search and distrusted the boat’s operator, Shiretoko Yuransen.

While the president of the firm, which has been operating since 2001, has apologized, he did not provide a clear answer when Suzuki asked why the boat had left despite high waves.

A local fisheries cooperative has said high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, with fishing boats to return to port before noon.

Multiple acquaintances had warned the boat’s captain not to set out to sea, anticipating rough waters in the afternoon.

Suzuki said that a briefing given on Sunday by the operator to the families of passengers “had too little information” and that the company’s handling of the aftermath of the incident was “too sloppy.”

“There was no explanation why such an accident occurred,” he said.

The search for the 15 remaining people is continuing using local fishing and sightseeing boats, as well as Japan Coast Guard vessels.

“As someone who also goes out to sea, I hope we can find them quickly,” said Kazuhiko Fukayama, head of a local fisheries cooperative.

From around 9 a.m. Monday, staff from the coast guard hosted a briefing session at a lodging facility in Shari to update the families of missing people about the results of the search.

Some 30 family members attended the session, with transport ministry officials and the president of Shiretoko Yuransen also in attendance, according to the coast guard.