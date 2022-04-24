NAHA – According to a Kyodo News survey on Saturday, 55% of people in Okinawa Prefecture are dissatisfied with the course of the island chain’s history after its return to Japan from the United States half a century ago, further highlighting the burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. forces in the country.
The mail-in survey, held ahead of the 50th anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese administration on May 15, found that 94% welcomed the reversion itself.
Of those discontent with the aftermath, 40% cited little progress in consolidation and reduction of U.S. military bases.
As for the hosting burden in Okinawa, 83% believe it is disproportionately large compared with other prefectures.
Around 41% said they are “satisfied” with the prefecture’s history after returning to Japan. Among them, 31% cited that their human rights have been protected under the Japanese Constitution.
Okinawa remained under U.S. rule until 1972 — even after Japan as a country regained its sovereignty in 1952, following defeat in World War II.
The prefecture constitutes around 0.6% of Japan’s total land area, but still hosts 70% of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan, leading to continued protests.
In the survey, 58% said such facilities should be reduced significantly, with 14% believing they should be totally removed, while 75% were in favor of the view that part of the U.S. bases in Okinawa should be moved off of the islands to other prefectures.
Meanwhile, 26% said they are fine with the current situation.
Japan and the United States are pushing for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, located in a residential area of Ginowan, to the less-populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago. But the transfer has been stalled as the residents of Okinawa are divided over the plan.
The poll found that 67% do not support the plan. Among them, 35% called for canceling the project and closing the air base.
Although 76% of those polled expressed an affinity for the United States, 51% said they do not trust the U.S. military.
On the local economy, 93% said they feel disparity with other prefectures. To ensure further development of Okinawa, 48% believe more efforts should be made in the area of education.
The survey also showed that 85% are proud of being Okinawan. Asked about a sense of belonging, 70% said they are more aware of being Okinawan than being Japanese.
The survey was conducted on 1,500 residents age 18 and older across Okinawa from March to April.
