Shanghai reported 39 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weekslong lockdown started, while Beijing warned of a “grim” situation with rising infections.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict “COVID-zero” policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicenter of the outbreak.

China’s biggest city only announced its first fatalities on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks.

It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local cases.

Shanghai’s previous highest daily toll since the lockdown started was 12, reported a day earlier.

The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Censors have battled to scrub the online backlash against the prolonged lockdown.

Officials in Shanghai have erected mesh barriers outside some residential buildings, sparking renewed public outcry over the lockdown. Images of white hazmat suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and even closing off entire streets with roughly 2 meter-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting questions and complaints from residents.

“Isn’t this a fire hazard?” said one user on social media platform Weibo.

“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said another.

The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.

Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as “sealed areas,” which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning residents are forbidden from leaving their front doors.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of all of the photos and videos.

Shanghai’s lockdown, which for many residents has lasted over three weeks, has fueled frustration over difficulties accessing food and medical care as well as over lost wages, family separation, conditions at quarantine centers, and censorship of efforts to vent online.

It has also exacted a toll on the economy, with factory efforts to resume production disrupted by snarled supply chains and difficulties faced by locked-down residents returning to work.

China largely succeeded in keeping COVID-19 at bay following the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019, with a policy aimed at stamping out all chains of infection.

That approach has been increasingly challenged by the spread of the highly infectious but less deadly omicron variant, which has led numerous cities to impose various levels of movement restrictions that have been a further drag on the economy.

A total of 22 new infections were reported in the capital Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action.

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggested COVID-19 had been “spreading invisibly” within the capital for a week now, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families.”

“The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high, and the situation is grim,” Tian Wei of Beijing’s Municipal Party Committee told a press briefing.

“The whole city of Beijing must act immediately.”