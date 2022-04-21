Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine that has been at the heart of diplomatic frictions with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, a source familiar with the matter said.

The masakaki offering on the occasion of the Tokyo shrine’s spring festival from Thursday comes as Kishida, seen as a liberal-leaning politician in the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to refrain from paying a visit.

Kishida sent a similar offering for the shrine’s autumn festival shortly after becoming prime minister in October.

Yasukuni Shrine honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead. Past visits to the shrine by Japanese prime ministers and lawmakers have sparked sharp criticism from China and South Korea, where memories of Japan’s militarism before and during World War II run deep.

Kishida has expressed hope to improve ties with South Korea under incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is calling for a “future-oriented” approach.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul remain soured over issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon is sending a delegation to Japan from Sunday for talks with lawmakers, diplomats and business leaders ahead of his inauguration in May.

Japan and China, meanwhile, are celebrating the 50th anniversary this year of the normalization of bilateral ties. Sino-Japanese relations have been frayed over wartime history and the sovereignty of the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Beijing claims the uninhabited islets, which it calls Diaoyu.

In 1978, Yasukuni Shrine added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and 13 other Class-A war criminals to those elevated to the status of gods at the shrine, stirring controversy in Japan and abroad.