Tokyo confirmed 6,713 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,800 from a week earlier, as the spread of infections in major cities slows down.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,905.1, compared with 7,502.4 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from Wednesday at 15, while eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

While new infections are decreasing in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Kansai region, some prefectures including Akita, Fukushima, Ehime, Miyazaki and Kagoshima are showing upticks in new cases.

A panel of experts at the health ministry said Wednesday that COVID-19 cases nationwide are on a declining trend. They attributed the drops in major cities to the accelerating rate of COVID-19 booster shots.

On Wednesday, Japan logged 47,899 new cases, down by 9,850 from a week earlier.