Supermarket sales in Japan grew at their fastest pace in 30 years in fiscal 2021 as food and home-related goods sold well due to strong stay-at-home demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Thursday.
Same-store sales rose 3.1% in the year ended last month from the previous year, growing for the second consecutive year and marking their sharpest growth since fiscal 1991, when a 4.3% increase was marked, the Japan Chain Stores Association said.
Overall sales at surveyed stores across the country came to ¥13.3 trillion in fiscal 2021.
Food sales, accounting for nearly 70% of the total, gained 2.0%. In particular, sales of prepared meals jumped 9.5%. People continued to refrain from dining out and eat at home due to the pandemic.
Clothing sales dropped 0.1%, as demand remained sluggish for suits and other business-related items due to the spread of working from home.
Sales of home-related items grew 4.3%.
In March alone, overall supermarket sales stood at ¥1.1 trillion yen. On a same-store basis, sales increased 1.9% from a year earlier, the seventh consecutive month of increase.
The monthly growth was partly because of price increases, a senior association official said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.