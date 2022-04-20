Israel shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and carried out an airstrike overnight in retaliation, raising the specter of a wider confrontation with militants.

The rocket fire followed clashes that erupted after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem last week, saying they needed to quell riots as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers. Similar events preceded Israel’s war with the Hamas group that runs Gaza less than a year ago.

The army said late Monday that the rocket was the first launched toward Israel from Gaza since September, and that the Iron Dome anti-missile system had intercepted it. Palestinian militant groups threatened further violence should Israel continue to take actions on Al-Aqsa, but no group took responsibility for the rocket firing.

Confrontations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Haram al Sharif, often lead to wider conflict and hostility toward Israel. Last week’s clashes followed four attacks in Israeli cities since March that left 14 people dead.

Palestinian worshippers gathering at Al-Aqsa for Ramadan prayers have been outraged by visits by religious Jews under heavy Israeli police protection — as well as restrictions on their own access.

The attacks coincided with an unprecedented summit with four Arab foreign ministers which Israel hosted late last month, serving as a jolting reminder that its 73-year-old conflict with the Palestinians remains unresolved.

Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates and others which recently improved ties with Israel, condemned the police actions at Al-Aqsa. Jordan summoned Israel’s deputy chief of mission in Amman, Israel’s foreign ministry said. The UAE on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest, condemning attacks on civilians and the use of force at holy sites, according to a statement from the Gulf nation’s foreign affairs ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised statement that Israel was “doing everything so that all peoples, as always can celebrate the holidays safely — Jews, Muslims and Christians. We expect everyone not to join the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews.”

The U.S. continues “to call on all sides to exercise restraint, to avoid provocative actions and rhetoric and preserve the historic status quo on the Temple Mount,” Ned Price, State Department spokesman, said on Monday.

Since the beginning of the month, 16 Palestinians have died in clashes with Israeli forces as they carried out or attempted to carry out attacks. Palestinian authorities have said some were innocent bystanders.

The rocket fire also followed a weekend of Israeli-Palestinian violence in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded more than 170 people, mostly Palestinian demonstrators.

Israeli police said they had refused to authorize a march Jewish nationalists had planned around the walls of the Old City.

A similar parade last year, following a similar wave of violence, was interrupted by rocket fire from Gaza which in turn triggered the 11-day war.

This month has also seen violence in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Tuesday it had treated 72 people following a demonstration in the village of Burqa, against a march by Israeli settlers demanding the re-establishment of a nearby settlement evacuated in 2005.

The Red Crescent said four people had been directly hit by tear gas canisters and seven had been hit by rubber-coated bullets.

Incidents at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam, have triggered repeated rounds of violence over the past century.

Jews are allowed to visit the site at certain times, but they are prohibited from praying there.

Hamas has vowed to defend Al-Aqsa’s status as “a pure Islamic site.”

But analysts have said in recent weeks that the movement does not want a war at present, partly because its military capacities were degraded by the last one.

They say Hamas is also wary that a new conflict could prompt Israel to cancel thousands of work permits lately issued to residents of impoverished Gaza.

But Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian faction which Israel says has thousands of fighters and rockets in the enclave, warned Monday that it will not be forced “into silence” over events in Jerusalem.