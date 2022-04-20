The yen fell to a 20-year low in the ¥129 zone against the U.S. dollar Wednesday morning amid the prospect of a widening interest rate gap between the two countries.

The yen dropped to the lower end of the ¥129 range in early morning trading, marking the currency’s weakest level versus the dollar since April 2002.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly rose to the 2.94% range on Tuesday, a level not seen since December 2018.

The rise was fueled by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively, dealers said.

The yen has been weakening against the dollar as U.S. monetary policy diverges from that of Japan amid higher inflation.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has warned against excessive weakness of the yen. But the warning has had “only limited impact on currency rates,” said an official at a European-affiliated financial institution.

“The dollar is expected to test ¥130,” with yen selling seen continuing, the official added.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)