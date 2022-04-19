About a half century after its return to Japan in May 1972, Okinawa Prefecture — already home to several U.S. military bases — is increasingly hosting facilities and troops from the Self-Defense Forces, reflecting a rapid change in the security environment.

The Japanese government is rushing to deploy SDF missile and coast-monitoring units in the island prefecture amid growing tensions due to repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands by Chinese coast guard ships and the rising possibility of an emergency over Taiwan. The Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea, are under Japanese jurisdiction but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The government is expected to continue increasing the SDF posture on the Nansei island chain, which includes Okinawa Prefecture.

Increasing SDF presence

SDF deployment in Okinawa started after the prefecture’s return to Japan following its post-World War II occupation by the United States.

The number of SDF bases and troops there was limited at first, however, partly reflecting the strong antipathy toward troop deployment among people in Okinawa, where grueling ground battles were fought in the final phase of the war.

In some cases, municipalities in the prefecture refused to accept change-of-residence applications from SDF personnel moving into the area or rejected SDF members’ participation in local coming-of-age ceremonies.

But the situation changed as China began to boost its activities around the Senkaku Islands in the 2000s. Alarmed by Chinese moves, the Japanese government started to deploy SDF units on islands in the Nansei chain where there had been no SDF presence.

The Ground Self-Defense Force established a camp on the Okinawan islands of Yonaguni and Miyako in 2016 and 2019, respectively. It also plans to open one on Ishigaki island during fiscal 2022, which started on April 1.

In 2016, the 9th Air Wing of the Air Self-Defense Force was formed on Okinawa’s main island.

According to the prefectural government, there are currently 47 SDF facilities with a total area of 773 hectares and some 8,200 SDF members in the prefecture.

“The Nansei islands are a barrier against China,” a senior Defense Ministry official said, stressing that the enhancement of Japan’s defense capabilities on the islands is designed as a warning to China, which seeks to “control” the Western Pacific.

Japan needs to reinforce defense capabilities on the islands further, the official added.

Meanwhile, the number of facilities and sites in Okinawa Prefecture that can be used exclusively by U.S. forces deployed there stood at 31, with a total area of 18,484 hectares, as of March 2020, down considerably from 83 with a total area of 27,893 hectares at the time of Okinawa’s reversion.

In 2012, the U.S. government decided to reduce the heavy concentration of U.S. Marines in Okinawa Prefecture by relocating some of them to Guam, Hawaii and Australia. The change was included in a U.S.-Japan joint document on a review of the planned realignment of U.S. forces in Japan.

The partial transfer is aimed at minimizing damage to the Marines in Okinawa from a possible missile attack by China.

After the relocation is completed, the number of the U.S. Marines in Okinawa will be nearly halved from the current level, believed to total about 19,000. After the move, SDF troops in Okinawa will play the role of checking on China.

Pros and cons

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China in July last year.

Taiwan and Yonaguni Island lie only 110 kilometers from each other.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned, “Armed aggression against Taiwan would inevitably pose a grave danger to territories of Japan.”

With China’s military posture now stronger than that of the United States in the Western Pacific, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden expects Japan, one of Washington’s allies in Asia, to play a greater part in the defense of the region.

While the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers whether the country should possess so-called enemy base attack capability, the Defense Ministry has started work to develop longer-range surface-to-ship missiles for the GSDF.

The ministry is looking at deploying SDF missile units on Ishigaki and Miyako islands, the main island of Okinawa and the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Okinawa residents have mixed feelings about the greater SDF presence, however.

Yoshinori Ikehara, a 70-year-old sugar cane farmer on Ishigaki island, welcomed the move, saying that the stronger SDF posture “will serve as a deterrent.”

“The existence of (SDF) bases makes me feel secure,” he added.

In the mayoral election in the city of Ishigaki in February, incumbent Yoshitaka Nakayama, who backs the SDF deployment in Ishigaki, won a fourth term.

On the other hand, some residents are worried about the risk of military attacks.

During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February, military facilities in Ukraine were the first things to be attacked by Russian forces. Such a strategy is viewed as common around the world.

“I feel scared of the risks” related to the SDF deployment on Ishigaki island, said Heiji Kobayashi, 60, who runs a mango farm near the site for the planned GSDF camp.