A 22-year-old U.S. Marine was indicted in December over an alleged sexual assault resulting in injury of a woman in Okinawa Prefecture, local prosecutors said Tuesday, bringing to light another alleged crime involving U.S. military personnel there.

The marine, Lance Corp. Jordan Begaye, allegedly assaulted the woman, with whom he had no personal acquaintance, off base in October. The victim sustained injuries in the assault, according to the indictment and investigators.

The prosecutors did not disclose whether Begaye has admitted to the charge. They indicted him on Dec. 23 but said they refrained from notifying the public about the case “due to its nature.”

Police also said they did not reveal it “in consideration of the woman’s privacy.”

The police said they received a call from neighbors saying a woman was seeking help, but Begaye had escaped by the time they rushed to the scene.

After investigating the case with cooperation from the U.S. side, the police referred it to prosecutors on Dec. 3 as a suspected indecent assault resulting in injury.

The U.S. military handed the accused over to Japanese authorities following the Dec. 23 indictment in line with the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

“Marine Corps leadership remains committed to maintaining an environment that rejects sexual assault and attitudes that promote such behaviors,” the Marine Corps Installations Pacific said via email, describing such incidents as “contrary to our core values.”

The alleged sexual assault “was taken extremely seriously and was aggressively investigated” by U.S. military law enforcement, the statement said.

Okinawa is home to the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan. Many local residents have voiced frustration with noise, crimes and accidents linked to the facilities.