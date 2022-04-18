Japan will “closely communicate” with the new South Korean government when its delegation visits the country this month, the top government spokesman said Monday, suggesting Tokyo’s readiness to improve bilateral ties, which have soured over wartime issues.

The delegation, to be sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, will visit Japan April 24-28 for policy consultations with lawmakers, diplomats and business leaders before Yoon’s planned inauguration on May 10.

“To restore healthy Japan-South Korean relations, we will closely communicate with the new government on the occasion of the delegation’s visit to Japan,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

The delegation will also seek to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a spokeswoman for Yoon said Monday.

Yoon is widely seen as willing to improve relations with Japan after they have sunk to their lowest level in years under the current administration of President Moon Jae-in due to clashes over compensation for “comfort women” who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II and wartime laborers.

Matsuno said the soured ties should not be left as they are and underscored the importance of cooperation between the two countries as well as that also involving the United States, at a time when North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles this year.

“Japan and South Korea need to further develop their ties based on their friendship and bilateral cooperation that have lasted since their diplomatic normalization,” he said, adding, “We are pinning hopes on the next South Korean president’s leadership.”