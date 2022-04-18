Tokyo confirmed 3,479 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the metropolitan government said, a decrease of 1,083 from a week before.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported among those infected in the capital city.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 6,568.4, down from 7,596.4 a week before. There were 15 severely ill COVID-19 patients, down by two from Sunday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido confirmed 1,766 cases and five deaths and Chiba Prefecture logged 1,030 cases and two deaths. Aichi Prefecture marked 786 cases, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since March 22.

The health ministry said Monday the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide increased by three from the previous day to 222.

Japan confirmed 332,634 new coronavirus infections in the past week, down by 6,873 from the preceding week.

The country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 7,383,514 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new infection cases at 47,062, followed by Kanagawa at 27,368, Osaka at 25,976 and Saitama at 21,436.

Japan’s cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 29,042, up by 337 from a week before. The pace of growth slowed from 401 in the preceding week.

On Sunday, 39,291 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, a decline of about 9,870 from a week before.

Twenty-six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country.