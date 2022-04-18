Takamitsu Kato, who runs an okonomiyaki (Japanese-style savory pancake) restaurant in Hiroshima, has chosen to do his part to reach net-zero emissions — even if it means a rise in his utility costs.

It wasn't an easy decision to make during the coronavirus pandemic, but Kato, 32, is one of a growing number of business owners and companies in the Chugoku region that are proactively joining the global trend toward decarbonization.

“Do you know what this is?” Kato asks his customers over the griddle. On the table is a “carbon neutral” certificate with a green logo made of wood, which is given to businesses and other organizations that use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Cost of pursing profits

Having worked for a major local manufacturer, Kato has a keen interest in international affairs. Out of concern for the climate change crisis, he introduced LPG at his store last November. “We’re seeing climate change already as a result of businesses pursuing profit over the environment,” he said.

LPG use is labeled carbon neutral as the fuel’s emissions is believed to be offset by credits gained from overseas environmental projects.

The LPG supplier for Kato’s restaurant is Hashimoto Nenryo, based in the city of Hiroshima. Kato was its first customer, but Hashimoto Nenryo’s has now expanded to around 100 clients, including restaurants in the Hiroshima metropolitan area.

Yu Hosokoji, 40, president of Hashimoto Nenryo, says he feels a changing mindset among his customers. “Business has been particularly difficult for restaurants during the pandemic. But we have still been able to get so many contracts — partly because of the growing interest in decarbonization,” he said.

The LPG fee is ¥10 higher per cubic meter than city gas. If 100 cubic meters are used per month, then the cost will increase by ¥1,000.

The TV in Kato’s restaurant shows news about the Ukraine crisis every day, often prompting his customers into conversations about the problems inherent in Japan's energy supply. “I am sure my customers’ interests in decarbonization will eventually rise along with other energy issues,” Kato said, adding that he soon plans to switch the store’s electricity to a carbon neutral option as well.

In fact, consumer interest in energy-related issues is growing. According to a survey of about 2,000 residents in Hiroshima Prefecture conducted by Hiroshima Bank’s research arm, about 40% of respondents said they have decarbonization in mind when engaging in activities. The percentage was higher among young people.

Actions taken toward net-zero emissions are spreading from major companies to small- and medium-sized local businesses and individual entrepreneurs. Such initiatives, which can impact local reputations, are especially relevant to food industry and retailers that directly deal with consumers.

Local production for local consumption

Some regional businesses are also moving toward renewable energy use. One example is Mam Heart Holdings Co., which operates supermarkets in Okayama and neighboring prefectures. Based in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, the company began installing solar panels on the roofs of its stores last year.

The holding company, which also has an electric power arm in its group, was already generating solar power under a feed-in tariff (FIT) system for some time but it has now installed panels for its own electricity use.

So far, the company has installed panels at six of its supermarkets. The total output is 1,000 kilowatts and any shortfall is complemented by purchases from utilities.

An official at Marui, the core supermarket company in the group, said: “We started this project to reduce CO2 emissions and prepare for power outages in the event of a disaster. But with rate hikes by utilities, it’s getting more and more important.”

The lower electricity bills have also benefited consumers, as the company has been able to cut prices on some of its products, the official said.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adding to concerns over stable energy supplies worldwide, the move toward renewables is likely to intensify.

President Tetsuyuki Murai of Kairos Co., a Tokyo-based renewable energy consulting firm whose clients include Mam Heart Holdings, says the trend of both generating and consuming power locally is bound to grow further.

Kairos is a subsidiary of JHS Co., a solar power company based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, that proposes introducing small solar power generation systems for businesses' private consumption.

“Japan has lagged behind Europe in its decarbonization efforts, but we are seeing a major change in our mindset,” Murai said.

Zero initial investment

Based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, Kaihara Corp., the nation’s top denim manufacturer, began using solar panels at its Sanwa factory last June in response to calls for decarbonization from clients.

At the Sanwa factory, shimmering blue solar panels adorn the gray metal roof. Inside, weaving machines crank out denim. Over 10% of the factory's electricity is provided by the 6,156 panels on the roof.

Kaihara’s clients include such big names as Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo clothing chain, and Levi Strauss & Co. of the United States. “We responded to the demands of our clients,” said Yasuhiro Terada, 46, a manager at Kaihara.

A shift to renewables, however, did not come easy. The company has taken environmentally-friendly steps such as replacing heavy oil with LPG for boiler fuel at its four domestic plants, including the Sanwa factory. But Terada conceded that the company has been hesitant about adopting solar power even after several years of consideration due to high cost of panel installations.

The solar project was eventually realized thanks to services provided by Tokyo-based Orix Corp., which allows for zero initial investment. Under the scheme, Orix installs the solar panels at the Sanwa plant and then offers maintenance and management services, while Kaihara buys all the electricity generated at the plant. With the introduction of solar power, CO2 emissions at the plant have been reduced by about 10%.

Kaihara is also looking to install the panels at three other plants in Japan. However, all of them are old and unlikely to be able to withstand the weight of the panels. “If we can’t put them on the roofs, we can put them in vacant lots,” Terada said. There is a possibility that overall costs will increase, but he considers it a necessary expense to meet the client demand.

The momentum toward a decarbonized society is forcing manufacturers to change their production methods. They are urged to switch not just the raw materials they use in production, but also to move to new energy sources to run their machinery.

Shibase Kogyo, a straw manufacturer based in Asakuchi, Okayama Prefecture, is another firm taking the initiative on renewable energy. In September 2020, it signed up to Chugoku Electric Power Co.’s renewable energy plan, becoming the first company under the plan in which all electricity is generated by a hydroelectric power plant run by the prefecture.

Combined with its own solar power, the company makes plastic straws using carbon-free electricity. “We would get a lot of media attention if we were to be the first,” President Takuya Isoda, 62, said jokingly, but he is serious about taking up the renewables.

Isoda has been thorough about saving power and cutting costs. He even made it mandatory for his employees to file applications when lowering their air conditioner settings in offices and at factories. Chugoku Electric’s renewable energy plan is one yen higher per kilowatt-hour than its conventional plan. Even so, Isoda decided to sign up to the plan to continue his business model of making plastics.

Pursuing lightness

Starting in April, businesses that provide large quantities of plastic straws to customers are required to charge a fee or switch to a different material. The use of paper straws is already spreading. Isoda, however, is committed to making plastic straws.

“Plastic straws are water-resistant and last long. The amount of plastics used in straws is negligible, so they can be disposed of properly,” he said.

The company has developed equipment to check subtle changes in diameter caused by temperature fluctuations. With its technology to reduce the thickness of plastics to 0.1 millimeter, it has expanded into other fields, such as industrial pipes.

“If the use of lightweight straws becomes more widespread, the amount of petroleum used will drop as a result,” Isoda said, adding that he wonders if stopping the use of plastic straws would really reduce the burden on environment.

Isoda knows the company is facing the headwinds. But to keep his business going forward, he continues his efforts on decarbonization.

