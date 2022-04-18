The government will soon launch full-fledged discussions on expanding the coverage of employee pensions and health insurance programs to all workers in the country.

The issue will first be discussed by a government panel of experts on Japan’s social security system for all generations.

The government aims to lay out the direction for the insurance system covering all workers around June and have it reflected in its honebuto basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

With the enactment of pension system reform-related bills in May 2020, the coverage of the kōsei nenkin public pension program mainly for corporate workers is set to be extended to those working at companies with 51 or more employees in October 2024. Currently, the workforce requirement stands at 501 or more.

The focus of coming discussions is expected to be on whether the employee pension coverage can be broadened to all companies regardless of the number of workers.

Providing universal pension and insurance coverage for workers is one of the tasks laid out by the experts’ panel.

“We’re seeing diversified work styles introduced in Japan, with more people taking secondary jobs or working freelance,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. “We have to think about ensuring social security that is neutral in terms of work styles.”

The experts’ panel believes that the workforce requirement for the kōsei nenkin pension program needs to be revised further so that those working at smaller firms, freelancers and so-called “gig workers” will also be covered.

As pension premiums are paid by employers and workers on a 50-50 basis, however, the coverage expansion is expected to provoke a backlash from some employers over additional costs to be generated. During past parliamentary deliberations on the matter, concerned voices were raised regarding an increase in the burden on small companies. Ways to cover the premiums for gig workers, including independent contractors and on-call workers, also need to be discussed.

“We need to give direction to the discussions (about the insurance coverage expansion) swiftly as small companies will be affected significantly,” a senior health ministry official said. The government plans to speed up the review work including by using similar cases in foreign countries as references.