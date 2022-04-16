An Akita dog in Ukraine, dubbed “the Hachiko of Makariv” by local media, has found a new home, said Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister.

A photo of Reeny, an Akita dog in Ukraine dubbed ‘the Hachiko of Makariv’ by local media, is seen in a photo posted to the official Twitter account of Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister.

The dog, Reeny, became famous for loyally waiting for the return of its original owner in front of their home, not knowing that the woman had been raped and killed in a house next door in Makariv in the northern Ukraine province of Kyiv, after Russia launched its invasion of its neighbor.

The nickname is based on Hachiko, a famous Akita that continued to visit Tokyo’s Shibuya Station to wait for the return of its deceased owner for years.

Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter that the name of Reeny’s new owner, Nadezhda, means “hope” in Ukrainian.

Gerashchenko said that Reeny’s new family also owns another Akita.

Volunteers had been attempting to move the dog, but Reeny refused to go with them until the new owner visited Makariv after finding about the faithful dog. After days of bringing food and clothes for Reeny, the Akita finally started to show affection for its new owner.