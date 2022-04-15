East Japan Railway Co. said Friday that it has halted all the Yamanote Line services from around 8:46 a.m. a fire had been detected near the tracks between Shin-Okubo and Takadanobaba stations in Tokyo.
The company said it is not sure when the services of the loop line in central Tokyo will be resumed.
A train driver had initally seen smoke rising, according to a local media report.
