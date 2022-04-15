Japan's greenhouse gas emissions hit a record low in fiscal 2020, rewriting lows recorded over the preceding two years, due to reduced economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of renewable energy use, the government said Friday.

National emissions in fiscal 2020 totaled 1.15 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, down 5.1% from fiscal 2019 for the seventh straight yearly decline and the lowest figure since comparable data became available in fiscal 1990, the Environment Ministry said.

The ministry cited lower energy consumption caused by reduced production by manufacturers and a decrease in passenger and freight traffic amid the pandemic as factors contributing to the emissions cut, as well as improved energy conservation and resumption of nuclear power plant operations.

"Now is the time for further accelerating the introduction of renewables and a thorough implementation of energy conservation measures in light of the situation in Ukraine and the current (energy) environment," Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said at a news conference.

Russia's invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, launched in late February, has exposed risks for resource-poor Japan's dependence on energy imports from Moscow.

Emissions in the year through March 2021 marked an 18.4% drop compared with the fiscal 2013 level, which Japan uses as a base year in pursuing a 46% cut by fiscal 2030. Japan had previously sought a 26% reduction compared with the base year.

By gas types, emissions of carbon dioxide decreased to 1.04 billion tons, down 5.8% from the previous year, while those of hydrofluorocarbons, which substitute ozone-depleting substances as refrigerants, continued their rising trend by climbing 4.0%.

Narita Airport’s empty departure lobby for international flights in December 2020. National greenhouse gas emissions in the year through March 2021 fell in part because of a decrease in passenger and freight traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. | KYODO

The industrial sector reduced energy-related carbon dioxide emissions by 8.1% from the previous year, while such emissions fell 10.2% in the transport sector. The residential sector saw emissions increase 4.5%, likely as people spent more time at home during the pandemic.

The energy conversion sector, which includes power plants and oil refineries, cut emissions by 8.4% from the previous year, as emissions from the manufacturing of oil products decreased.

Removals of greenhouse gases by forests and other "carbon sink" measures continued a declining trend of late, standing at 44.5 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in fiscal 2020. The government plans to replace old trees, which are less efficient at absorbing carbon, with younger ones.

When gases absorbed by forests and other carbon sink measures are subtracted from the total emissions, the figure amounted to 1.11 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, a 21.5% decline from the fiscal 2013 level, according to the ministry.

Yamaguchi said he plans to submit these figures to the secretariat of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change on Friday as the country's greenhouse gas inventory.

Japan, along with the United States and other countries, aims to become carbon neutral — an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions — by 2050.