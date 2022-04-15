The yen’s relentless drop continued Friday, as it weakened for an 11th straight day against the dollar on bets further divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates are inevitable.

The yen fell as much as 0.5% to ¥126.56 per dollar to extend a 20-year low. Benchmark Treasury yields surged in the U.S. overnight, widening the gap with their peers in Japan.

“When liquidity falls due to the Easter holiday, accumulated dollar long and yen short positions would be unwound under normal circumstances, but this time, downside risks to dollar-yen appears to be close to zero,” said Yoshifumi Takechi, chief analyst at Money Partners in Tokyo. “Dollar-yen enters a vacuum at the ¥127 level and there is a high probability markets will next aim for ¥128.”

The yen has been in freefall this year as the dovish Bank of Japan keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their Treasury equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. The yen has also suffered from Japan’s position as a commodity importer and is the worst-performing Group of 10 currency against the dollar with a decline of about 9% this year.

Consensus is building among Tokyo market watchers that the yen can extend losses to the ¥130 per dollar level in the coming months before it steadies. Investors are betting the interest rate divergence will outweigh efforts from government officials to pare back the currency’s slide.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington next week, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The two are planning to meet Thursday, a day after a gathering of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies, and may discuss possible policy coordination in the foreign exchange market during their first in-person bilateral talks.

There is speculation that the Japanese government and central bank may intervene in the currency market for the first time since 2011.

Suzuki and Yellen are also expected to discuss sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and how to support the war-torn country.

In a regular news conference on Friday, Suzuki said depreciation of the yen could be viewed as “bad” in a situation where material prices have not been fully passed on and wage increases have been insufficient.

Suzuki also said that at the G20 meeting he would aim for “Russia’s outrageous action to be reined in not only by the Group of Seven but by the wider international community.”

Suzuki’s comment on the G20 came a day after it was reported that Russia would participate in the meeting virtually, with Western nations calling for the country to be excluded from the framework over the invasion of Ukraine.