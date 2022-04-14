The Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday that two navy submarines had test-fired Kalibr cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan, the latest in a series of high-profile military exercises in the region since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Submarines belonging to the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet launched the advanced cruise missiles, the same weapons being used in Ukraine, from submerged positions, successfully hitting a target representing an enemy vessel, the ministry said in a statement. It did not reveal the date of the launches.

The ministry said more than 15 warships and supporting vessels, as well as naval aircraft, took part in the exercise.

Russian military activity in the area has ticked up in recent weeks, including on nearby disputed islands known in Japan as the Northern Territories. On March 28, Tokyo lodged a protest with Moscow through diplomatic channels over drills on the islands involving around 3,000 troops.

Ties between the two countries have sunk to fresh lows after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo has joined Western allies in slapping sanctions on hundreds of individuals and scores of firms in relation to the war in Ukraine. In response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced last month that it had suspended territorial talks with Japan over the disputed islands, known in Russian as the Kurils.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Russian military has used exercises in the Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk and on the islets to highlight its capabilities to operate in both the European and Asian theaters simultaneously amid the war in Ukraine.

Thursday’s Russian missile test also came a day after the U.S. 7th Fleet said it was conducting joint naval exercises with the Maritime Self-Defense Force in the same waterway. Those drills, which have involved the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and MSDF warships, were largely seen as a show of force amid North Korea’s recent missile launches and work to repair its main nuclear test site.

The Lincoln’s deployment was the first to waters off the Korean Peninsula since November 2017, when three U.S. aircraft carriers operated in the region in response to soaring tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

North Korea celebrated the 10-year anniversaries of leader Kim Jong Un’s ascension to top leadership posts on Monday and Wednesday and was set to mark its most important holiday on Friday, the anniversary of the birth of Kim’s grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, 110 years ago.