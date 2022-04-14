The public approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet stood at 52.6% in April, the highest level since its launch in October, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Thursday.

The support rate rose 2.4 percentage points from March, exceeding the previous high of 51.7% scored in January this year.

The disapproval rate fell 0.9 point to 20.2%. The proportion of respondents who expressed no opinion stood at 27.2%, down 1.5 points, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The results suggest public support for the government’s full lifting of coronavirus pre-emergency measures late last month and its responses to the Ukrainian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion.

The proportion of respondents who said that they support the government’s COVID-19 measures rose 4.7 points to 47.6%, while the share of those disapproving fell 7.8 points to 27.3%.

As for Japan’s sanctions on Russia, 46.9% of respondents said they are satisfied with the sanctions.

According to the survey, 35.6% said Japan should toughen the sanctions and 3.3% said the sanctions should be made milder.

The survey showed 4.0% want the sanctions to be lifted, while 10.2% expressed no opinion.

Of those supporting the Cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 21.9% said there is no one else suitable to be prime minister, 13.9% said they trust Kishida and 11.7% said they have a favorable impression of him.

Of those disapproving of the cabinet, 10.0% said they do not have any hopes for Kishida, 7.2% said he lacks leadership skills, and 6.5% said his policies are bad.

Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party saw its support rate rise 3.5 points to 30.2%.

Nippon Ishin no Kai came next with a support rate of 3.8%, unchanged from the previous month. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan followed at 3.3%, down 1.0 point

Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, logged 2.7%, down 1.7 points.

Public support came to 1.5% for the Democratic Party for the People, 1.4% for the Japanese Communist Party, 0.7% for Reiwa Shinsengumi, 0.3% for the Social Democratic Party and 0.2% for NHK Jushinryo o Shiharawanai Kokumin o Mamoru To, a single-issue party critical of public broadcaster NHK.

The share of respondents with no particular favorite party fell 0.3 point to 53.7%.

The interview survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across the country. Valid responses came from 61.3%.