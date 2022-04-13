With a possible seventh wave of COVID-19 infections looming, the government is trying to avoid reinstating a quasi-emergency or full-scale emergency as both hinder social and economic activities.

On Tuesday, the government sent a liaison team to Okinawa Prefecture, where COVID-19 cases have spiked, while accelerating efforts to promote the third round of COVID-19 vaccinations among the younger generation.

It was the second time for the central government to send a team to Okinawa, after its first dispatch in January, when the country was in the middle of the sixth wave.

The four-member team, headed by a councilor at the Cabinet Secretariat, will hold talks with local health authorities in the prefecture through Friday.

“The team will be in contact with the Prime Minister’s Office and relevant ministries through hotlines,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Tuesday. “Close cooperation will be established to enable flexible responses.”

The coronavirus situation in Okinawa is far worse than in other regions.

As of Monday, the number of new infection cases per 100,000 people over the past week stood at 583 in the prefecture, the highest among all prefectures. Tokyo, which is second in new case per 100,000, sits at 379.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients has exceeded 45% in Okinawa, nearing the 50% threshold of considering a quasi-emergency designation.

With the Japanese economy negatively impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government hopes to avoid a COVID-19 quasi-emergency or full-scale emergency, as such moves would likely deliver an additional blow to the already damaged economy.

Ahead of the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May, the government is concerned that if Okinawa is hit with a fresh infection wave during that time, the coronavirus will spread nationwide once again through domestic travelers.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. | KYODO

The Okinawa Prefectural Government would have no choice but to request the central government to place Okinawa in a quasi-emergency stage if the hospital bed occupancy rate exceeds 50% and reaches 60%, Okinawa officials say.

Some estimates show that the occupancy rate may reach 60% on April 20 if the pace of infection growth is rapid.

The central government hopes to curb infections in Okinawa by enhancing coronavirus measures at elderly care facilities and schools, which are considered hotbeds for infections.

On Tuesday, Matsuno, who is also in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations from April, visited the Japan Association of National Universities and the Association of Private Universities of Japan.

He called on the organizations to promote group vaccinations at the university level through the use of mass vaccination venues operated by municipalities in order to raise the low COVID-19 booster vaccination rate among young people.

The booster vaccination rate as of Monday stood at 5.4% among people age 12 to 19 and 24% among those in their 20s, as compared to over 80% among those in their 70s or older.

“If infected, even younger people can develop severe symptoms,” Matsuno said.

He asked that schools find out how many students want to get vaccines, secure transportation for students to and from vaccination venues and take other necessary measures.