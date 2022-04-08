More than 35% of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.

The survey polled 20,000 people aged 16 and older nationwide in a random sample as of December, before the highly transmissible omicron variant rapidly spread across the country in a sixth wave of the pandemic that pushed coronavirus cases to record levels.

Asked about whether they feel lonely, 4.5% said they often or always feel that way, while 14.5% said they feel it sometimes and 17.4% responded they experience loneliness every once in a while.

In a question allowing multiple answers, many said their loneliness was triggered because they live alone or due to the death of a family member. Feeling sick, starting at a new school or a new job were also cited among the reasons.

By age group among those who often or always feel lonely, those in their 30s were the highest at 7.9%, followed by those in their 20s at 7.7%. The lowest was those in their 70s at 1.8%.

The survey, which yielded valid responses from 11,867 people, showed that about 62% said they either hardly or absolutely do not feel lonely due to the pandemic.

Asked how frequently they met friends or family members other than those they live with, respondents who said less than once a month accounted for the most at 15.2%, while 11.2% said they did not meet anyone at all outside their homes.

The government conducted a nationwide survey covering 20,000 people for the first time, as the impact of the pandemic deepens with issues such as suicide and domestic violence coming to the fore.

COVID-19 restrictions such as halting businesses under a state or quasi-state of emergency to curb the virus spread have also left many businesses reeling, putting a strain on the economy. Under the emergencies, people were also asked to refrain from nonessential outings or travel.

The survey also found that among those who often or always feel lonely, the lower their income was, the lonelier people feel, with 12.5% saying they are unemployed.

Meanwhile, a separate survey by the health ministry showed that over 20% of people in Japan had worsened mental health in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, conducted in November, showed 22.3% of respondents said their mental health worsened in the past year due to the pandemic.

The proportion for women who reported worsened mental health was 26.7%, higher than 18.2% for men, exceeding 30% by age group for women in their 30s and 50s.

The online survey received answers from 8,322 people.

In the survey, 46.6% of respondents said they became nervous or felt depressed between April and June 2021, and 45.9% said they felt the same way between July and September that year. A COVID-19 state of emergency was in place in parts of the country in both periods.

The proportion fell to 27.3% in October and November after the state of emergency was lifted due to a drop in infection cases.

Asked to choose what made them feel anxious, with multiple answers allowed, the biggest percentage, at 62.8% between April and June, had anxiety about COVID-19 infection of themselves or their family members.

Nearly 20% of respondents said they had anxiety about the stay-at-home trend and other factors changing their lifestyles.

One in four respondents said they had no anxiety, with men representing a higher proportion than women of over 30%.

With multiple answers allowed, 47.2% of respondents said it was stressful that they could not go on a trip or do recreational activities. Uncertainty about when the pandemic will come to an end was picked by 43.0%.

Currently, Japan no longer has any emergency measures in place, having lifted its latest quasi-state of emergency in 18 prefectures in late March, amid a declining trend in new infections.

However, in recent weeks the government has warned of signs of a resurgence in coronavirus infections, with health experts urging that measures be taken to avoid a “seventh wave” of the pandemic.