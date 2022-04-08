April is the beginning of the academic year in Japan and that means many children across the country are enrolling in new after-school activities.

Many parents have high hopes for their child’s potential when they enlist them in English and music classes, among other pursuits. But at the same time, they are worried about whether their children will be motivated enough to continue with those activities and whether their efforts will bear fruit.

When it comes to keeping children motivated, however, an expert in brain science says the science is clear: It’s better to praise a child’s progress rather than offer materialistic rewards.

According to Chihiro Hosoda, an associate professor of neuroscience at Tohoku University, the occipital lobe, which is responsible for processing and interpreting vision and color at the back of the brain, is the first to develop in children. The parietal lobe, which is responsible for motor functions and helps people understand space, touch, and volume, develops afterward. The development of the parietal lobe, near the back of the brain, peaks around the age of 5 — an optimal age for children to start taking piano or swimming lessons.

Meanwhile, the development of the frontal lobe — which is associated with thinking, creativity and intelligence — peaks around the age of 13.

A key to brain development is nurturing the ability to persevere, which is acquired when children, for instance, start taking lessons around age 5 and continue on through their own willpower despite the difficulties they face or temptations to play.

“In fact, this ability (to persevere) will be useful in any field,” Hosoda noted. “Even something as simple as memorizing one English phrase a day can help nurture such ability.”

Also important is for parents to avoid motivating their children with extrinsic rewards, such as allowing them to watch TV or videos for 30 minutes before beginning their homework assignments, as opposed to intrinsic motivation, or personal rewards from improved performance.

Hosoda points out that extrinsic motivation causes what is called an “undermining effect,” which could cause children to merely seek the reward instead of wanting to improve their skills. Some children may say they won’t watch the video and therefore not do their homework, or may say they want to watch the video for a longer period, she said.

The key is to praise the child in specific detail so that they build self-confidence and are encouraged to continue.

“I want parents to be more conscious of praising the process of growth, for instance, by saying, ‘You managed to solve problems you were not good at,’” she added.

Parents must also be able to assess their children’s abilities and degree of growth objectively.

If they cannot properly grasp the child’s abilities, it could be discouraging for the child. Having children do what’s beyond their capability could cause the child to have low self-esteem and think that they cannot do as well as others.

“It is important to communicate with your child and find ways to encourage them to do even things they are not good at, instead of focusing on the negative aspects,” Hosoda stressed.

