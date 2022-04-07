The number of requests for consultation received by police across Japan in 2021 regarding fraudulent investment solicitations jumped 72% from the preceding year to 3,109, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Police are set to promote activities to warn the public of such deceitful solicitations for investment, mainly among young people, in order to prevent financial damage, especially after the legal age of adulthood was lowered from 20 to 18 in the country at the start of this month.

By age group, people in their 20s to 40s accounted for a majority of the consultation requests while the proportion of those age 60 or over came to 22%, compared with some 50% in 2017.

The high proportion of young people apparently reflect a rise in interest in investments and an increase in solicitations on social media.

The number of cases for which police took action rose by eight from 2020 to 46, the highest since statistics started in 2010, with the amount of damage totaling some ¥111 billion. Most of the 132,120 victims were solicited to put money into investment funds while some cases were related to cryptoasset investments.

There were 13 cases linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with police taking action on 26 people and seven organizations.

Among the cases were a violation of the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law involving the sale of an unauthorized drug with ads claiming its effectiveness against the virus and a breach of the moneylending business law for providing loans without necessary registration to consumers whose salaries were cut due to the pandemic.

Following the lowering of the age of adulthood , 18- and 19-year-olds can no longer exercise the right for minors to cancel contracts concluded without the consent of their parents or other guardians.

As they could become targets of fraudulent business practices, Japanese police are stepping up activities to raise their awareness. As part of the efforts, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department recently gave related advice to new students at Tokyo Fuji University in Shinjuku Ward in the Japanese capital.

