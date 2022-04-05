Japan’s fisheries federation remained firmly opposed to the government plan of discharging treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, its leader told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Tuesday.

“I told (Kishida) our position to oppose (the discharge) remains exactly the same,” Hiroshi Kishi, head of the national fisheries cooperatives, told reporters after visiting Kishida at the prime minister’s office.

Kishida said the government will be fully responsible for the impact of the discharged treated water, according to Kishi.

The meeting came after Kishi held talks with industry minister Koichi Hagiuda and expressed similar concern earlier in the day.

“We just hope people in the fisheries industry will be able to continue fishing with peace of mind,” he told reporters after seeing Hagiuda in the federation’s office in Tokyo.

The economy, trade and industry minister’s visit to the organization was his first since the decision was made in April last year to release low-level radioactive water into the sea from around the spring of 2023.

During the meeting, Hagiuda explained ways to ensure safety and measures to tackle reputational damage on food products.

Hagiuda said the government will stick to its promise to the fishermen that the plant will not release the water into the sea without their understanding and that it will “create a very large fund” to support their businesses, according to Kishi.

The water, which was contaminated after being pumped in to cool melted reactor fuel, is treated through an advanced liquid processing system that removes radionuclides except tritium. It will be sufficiently diluted with seawater before discharge, according to the government.

China and South Korea have also opposed the plan, in addition to Japan’s local fishing communities.

More than 1 million tons of treated water has accumulated on the premises of the plant operated by Tepco after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 plant in March 2011.

Earlier this year, the International Atomic Energy Agency evaluated the safety of the release of treated water by sending a task force to the power plant.

The government has already decided to set up a ¥30 billion ($245 million) fund to support the fisheries industry, and has said it will buy seafood when demand falls due to harmful rumors.

The national federation of fisheries cooperatives submitted five requests to the government following the decision to discharge the treated water. They included providing a sufficient explanation to the general public, employing measures to ensure fishermen can continue their business, and exploring an option to store the treated water.