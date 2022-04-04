Tokyo confirmed 4,384 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by 160 from a week before as experts cautioned that another resurgence of infections may be around the corner.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,607.4, compared with 6,565 a week before.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by two from Sunday to 29, while seven new deaths linked to the virus were reported Monday.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 47,345 new cases across the country, up about 4,000 from a week before. The daily count rose week on week for the ninth consecutive day.

Government data showed Saturday that the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the week through Friday increased in 44 of the country’s 47 prefectures, less than two weeks after Japan completely lifted quasi-emergency measures.

Experts on a government panel monitoring the pandemic situation say recent rises need to be carefully monitored given a notable increase in infections among teens. The daily cases are gradually increasing apparently as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain spreads, they said.