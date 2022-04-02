A controversial art exhibition featuring works such as a statue symbolizing “comfort women” who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II finally kicked off in Tokyo on Saturday,

The event had been postponed for about 10 months due to protests by right-wing activists.

The four-day “Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition” in the suburban city of Kunitachi will showcase works by 16 artist collectives who have been unable to have their pieces shown at government-funded galleries due to what they label as “censorship and a self-imposed ban.”

The exhibition, then titled “After ‘Freedom of Expression?'” was forced to close its doors after three days in August 2019 in Nagoya when it was the target of threats. It later reopened in October for another seven days under tighter security and with attendance limited.

This latest iteration of the event was initially scheduled to be held in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward from last June to July but was put off after protestors gathered in vehicles near the venue to denounce the exhibition as “anti-Japan” through loudspeakers.

The organizers said they are ready to respond to possible protests this time with the help of lawyers and volunteers.

In July last year, a similar exhibition in Nagoya was called off two days after its opening when a suspicious package exploded at the venue.

Later in the month, another controversial art event was held in Osaka under tight security despite repeated threats and protests.

An Osaka public facility withdrew permission to host that exhibition, citing the difficulty of guaranteeing security, but the event went ahead after Japanese courts gave it a green light in order to protect freedom of expression.