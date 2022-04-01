Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Japanese government for changing its transliteration of his country’s capital to Ukrainian-based “kiiu,” or Kyiv, from Russian-derived “kiefu,” or Kiev.
“High time to finally discard the outdated Soviet spelling of our cities and adopt the correct Ukrainian form,” Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post Thursday.
“Grateful to Japan and (Prime Minister Fumio Kishida) for already doing so and encourage others to follow,” he continued.
On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said that the government will change its way of transliterating the names of Ukrainian places to reflect their Ukrainian pronunciations, aiming to show its solidarity against Russia’s invasion.
Along with Kyiv, the Japanese government’s spelling of Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, has changed from “cherunobuiri” to “chorunobiri,” or Chornobyl.
