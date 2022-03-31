Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa on Wednesday held talks with Polish Ambassador to Japan Pawel Milewski ahead of his scheduled visit to Poland as part of preparations to accept more people fleeing Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

“We hope to see how the evacuees are handled there firsthand and hear the views of the country’s leaders,” Furukawa said in the meeting at the Justice Ministry. “Then we want to consider the details of the type of support that matches the actual needs.”

The minister is scheduled to leave for the Eastern European country on Friday night from Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government is considering transporting evacuees who wish to be accepted in Japan and Japanese nationals from Ukraine on a government plane at the time of his return, government sources said.

Furukawa is expected to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and high-ranking officials during his stay in the country that shares a long border with Ukraine, according to the sources.

“We, as a government, are resolved to be of help to people in Ukraine who are facing a tremendous difficulty,” Furukawa said in the meeting, severely condemning Russia’s invasion.

The Polish ambassador welcomed his offer, saying, “We hope to work together so the evacuees can eventually return to their country as soon as possible.”