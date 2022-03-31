Nissan Motor Co. is expected to end the production of its luxury Cima sedan this summer due to poor sales, bringing down the curtain on a model that became a symbol of bubble-economy era consumption more than 30 years ago, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

With the Yokohama-based automaker intending to concentrate its resources on the development of electric vehicles, it will also pull the plug on production of the hybrid model of its Skyline sports sedan, the sources said.

The current gasoline-electric Cima models only sold 75 units in 2021 and their engine does not meet Japan’s new noise standards, the sources said in explaining the decision to terminate production.

Cima became an instant hit after it was introduced in 1988, selling about 36,000 units in its debut year. Dubbed the “Cima Phenomenon,” it symbolized robust consumption of luxury goods during Japan’s asset-inflated bubble economy in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In total, Nissan had sold about 280,000 Cima models by the end of 2021.

The automaker temporarily terminated production in August 2010 following poor sales and the model’s inability to clear stricter collision safety standards.

But it revived the flagship model in 2012, transforming it into a hybrid, in response to calls for its revival from longtime Cima owners and salespeople at Nissan showrooms.

The current models range in price starting from about ¥8.2 million.

Nissan will also end the production of the hybrid and gasoline-powered models of the luxury Fuga sedans. It will continue developing the gasoline-powered Skyline models.

