Two Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military made emergency landings at an airport on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa on Tuesday.

The aircraft landed on the airport between about 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., prefectural government officials said.

There have been no reports of injury.

The Ospreys, which belong to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station on the Okinawa main island, are believed to have been conducting training.

At 12:45 p.m., police reported to the prefectural government that one Osprey aircraft of the Futenma base emitted emergency signals at a point 100 kilometers to the east of Ishigaki Island and would make an emergency landing at the airport.

The two Ospreys were flying with a C-130 aerial refueling tanker.

The airport rejected the landing of the refueling tanker citing lack of space, the prefectural officials said.