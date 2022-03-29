Tokyo confirmed 7,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 4,300 from a week before.

The daily tally rose week-on-week for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with experts watching for the emergence of an upward trend in new infections after the government fully lifted the quasi-emergency measures last week.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,181.1, compared to 6,834.4 a week before, while five new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by four from Monday to 33.

Japan confirmed 29,881 new cases nationwide on Monday, up by 2,182 from a week before.

Across the country, there were 65 new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by three from Sunday to 691.