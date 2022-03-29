Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed ministers on Tuesday to begin detailed work on developing a new stimulus package by the end of April to soften the blow of rising energy, commodity and grain prices on households and help Japan's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kishida's directive, delivered at a Cabinet meeting, will see specifics of the package narrowed down and decisions made on funding after the country's parliament enacted a record budget for the fiscal year starting Friday to support the economy.

Kishida said Monday that the first priority is to deliver the spending plan and use reserve funds set aside in the fiscal 2022 budget for emergency spending to cope with the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surging energy and grain prices have cast a shadow over the economy, which saw quasi-emergency antivirus curbs removed completely in all of Japan's 47 prefectures only last week.

The yen's recent depreciation, especially against the U.S dollar., has raised concerns that higher import costs that adversely impact resource-scarce Japan will outweigh any benefits exporters gain from foreign currency profits that are boosted when repatriated.

As for the package, Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito have floated the idea of distributing a one-off ¥5,000 payment to pensioners to support them amid the pandemic.

But opposition lawmakers have criticized it as an attempt to woo older voters ahead of an Upper House election this summer.

"We are entering a critical phase in reviving an economy damaged by COVID-19," Kishida said during a session of the House of Councilors on Monday.

"We must take steps with agility to ensure a recovery in economic and social activities from the pandemic and address the impact of surging crude oil and other prices due to the situation in Ukraine," he said.

Calls have grown within the ruling coalition for the government to take further steps to ease the pain increasingly felt by consumers, with the yen's recent weakness magnifying the impact by raising import costs.

Japan's relatively slow economic recovery and low inflation have bolstered the case for the Bank of Japan to keep its monetary easing for an extended period, in sharp contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has apparently entered a rate hike cycle to fight inflation.

The divergent policy paths have weakened the yen against the dollar, with the BOJ making a rare move into the bond markets to keep 10-year Japanese government bond yields from rising above its implicit upper limit.

"Stability in the currency markets is important and rapid movements are not desirable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Monday.

"We will closely watch developments in currency markets, including the yen's recent depreciation, and their impact on the economy," Matsuno said.

Japan's economic recovery remains shaky. It was only last week that the nation became free of anti-virus restrictions for the first time since early January after quasi-states of emergency ended on March 21 in 18 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka.

As Japan has enacted a record ¥107.60 trillion budget for the new fiscal year from April, Kishida said the first priority is to execute the spending plan and tap the remaining reserve funds set aside for emergency spending.

Kishida announced last week an extension of subsidies for oil wholesalers to drive down retail prices, by one month to the end of April.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened geopolitical risks and raised supply concerns, sending crude oil and other commodities sharply higher to the detriment of the Japanese economy.