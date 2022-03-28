Tokyo confirmed 4,544 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up by about 700 from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Sunday to 37, while no deaths were reported Monday.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 6,565 compared with 7,449.1 a week before.
On Sunday, Japan confirmed 43,365 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, up some 3,700 from a week before. New fatalities totaled 61, while the number of severely ill patients fell by 13 from Saturday to 694.
