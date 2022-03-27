The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 7,844 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up by 1,342 from a week before, along with nine deaths.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria increased by one from the previous day to 36.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections in Tokyo stood at 6,466.6, down from 7,589.3 a week earlier.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture confirmed 3,493 cases and six deaths, while Aichi Prefecture reported 2,290 cases and three deaths, Hyogo Prefecture marked 1,748 cases and Hokkaido saw 1,497 cases and one death.

On Saturday, 47,338 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, as well as 100 new deaths among infected people, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients declined by 26 from the previous day to 707.