The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner Komeito will call on Monday for emergency measures to cushion people against the economic blow from rising prices of energy and food, the party’s leader, Natsuo Yamaguchi, said Friday.

“In the proposal, we’ll urge the government to look into compiling an extra budget” to fund the spending, he said in an interview.

He urged the Bank of Japan to maintain its massive stimulus program “for a bit longer” to ensure a solid recovery in the economy.

“The current cost-push inflation isn’t a very good thing for the economy,” he said. “Responding to this with an interest rate hike could weaken Japan’s economic strength.”