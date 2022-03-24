The average monthly wage of people working at nursing care facilities in Japan that were within the government’s wage-hike program as of September 2021 rose by ¥7,780 from a year before, the labor ministry said Thursday.

According to a survey on the salaries of employees at nursing homes, the average monthly wages of full-time workers at facilities receiving financial support under the ministry’s program to encourage pay raises for experienced nursing care staff rose to ¥323,190.

The figure, however, falls below the average pay for employees among all industries, which was ¥352,000 in 2020.

The number of nursing care facilities covered by the program has increased as many such establishments have made efforts to improve their work environments to be eligible to apply for the support, a ministry official said.

While the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has introduced measures to boost the wages of care staff by around ¥9,000 per month, the impact of such actions was not included in the latest survey as those measures were implemented from February this year.

The survey covered 13,724 facilities and offices across the nation, including special elderly nursing homes. Valid responses were received from 64.2%.

Of all facilities covered in the survey, 68.3% said that they were within the ministry’s wage-hike program.

The survey also showed that 53.6% of responding facilities said they had been affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many said that residents and staff members were infected with the virus or came into close contact with COVID-19 patients, while other facilities said the pandemic had forced them to close down temporarily.