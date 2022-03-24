A total of 217 children in elementary school or younger died in traffic accidents in Japan in the five years through 2021, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Around half of the children were walking when they fell victim to accidents. The agency plans to raise awareness among drivers and educate children and their guardians during the 10-day nationwide traffic safety campaign starting on April 6.

Of the total number of children, 111 were below school age and 106 were in elementary school.

Those who became involved in accidents while walking made up the largest groups for both children below school age and those in elementary school, totaling 64 and 55, respectively.

For children below school age, the second largest group were those in cars, at 43, while that of elementary school students were those who were riding bicycles, at 30.

A total of 2,467 elementary school students and 722 children below school age suffered severe injuries in accidents while walking.

Elementary school students were most likely to suffer severe injuries or die from traffic accidents in June, and children before school age were most likely to be involved in accidents in April.

Both age groups were most likely to become involved in such serious accidents between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Elementary school students were more likely to get embroiled in major traffic accidents on weekdays, while children before school age were more likely to do so on weekends.

Accidents occurring while children were crossing the street accounted for 70% of cases for elementary school students and over half of cases for children before school age.

In cases where children violated the law, the most common cause for accidents involved children jumping out onto the road, with 250 cases. Children walking alone without adult supervision accounted for 158 cases.

For elementary school students, the most common cause for traffic accidents was jumping out on to the road, with 888 cases, followed by rule violations related to crossing the street, with 411 cases.

“It is important to provide safety education for children and their parents, such as having kids raise their hand when they cross a road,” an NPA official said. “For drivers, we want to make sure that they know pedestrians have priority on crosswalks and that they have a duty to slow down or stop.”