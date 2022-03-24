North Korea launched what may have been a "long-range” ballistic missile, the Yonhap News Agency said, about a week after the country fired off a rocket that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff.

An unidentified projectile was launched Thursday afternoon and traveled toward waters off North Korea’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The missile may have reached a high altitude, Yonhap said, citing the joint chiefs.

Concerns have been mounting that North Korea was looking to fire off its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in five years after Yonhap News Agency reported this month South Korea and the U.S. have detected signs of an imminent ICBM launch. North Korea fired off projectiles from a multi-rocket launcher Sunday.

North Korea typically does not comment on its tests until the next day.

On March 16, North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile from an area near Pyongyang’s international airport. South Korea’s military believes the test ended in failure with the missile exploding before reaching an altitude of 20 kilometers (12 miles), Yonhap said.

North Korea often uses its missile launches for political purposes and the latest test comes after neighbor South Korea elected conservative Yoon Suk-yeol to be its new president. Yoon riled North Korea on the campaign trail by saying a preemptive strike would be justified if an attack by the neighbor seems imminent — setting the stage for further friction when he takes office in May.

The latest launch comes after the U.S. announced new penalties against North Korea after determining that a pair of purported satellite launches by Kim Jong Un’s regime in the past few weeks were used to test systems for a long-anticipated new ICBM.

The U.S. had said earlier that North Korean launches on Feb. 26 and March 4 that were also from the area around the Pyongyang airport were intended to test elements of an ICBM that weapons experts believe could be armed with multiple warheads.

North Korea’s last test of an ICBM was in November 2017, when it fired a Hwasong-15 with a range that experts said could strike all of the U.S. mainland. It was a major breakthrough in Kim’s efforts to deliver a nuclear weapon to any American city.