Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit Hiroshima with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Saturday, a Japanese government source said Wednesday.
They will offer prayers and flowers to those who suffered from the U.S. atomic bombing on the city in 1945 at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, the source said.
They are also expected to underscore the unity of the two countries in opposing any move by Russia to use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine.
